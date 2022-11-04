Summer soccer is back with Panorama FC's seven-a-side competition

IF YOU'VE never played soccer before, BX Summer of Football organisers are saying the warmer months are the best time to give it a go.
Panorama FC's annual seven-a-side summer competition is back, with spaces still open for more teams and players to sign-up.
Panorama president Beau Yates said the summer competition is a great way for people to enjoy their Wednesday nights during the warmer months.
"It's a great little thing to do on a Wednesday during the summer, with your friends," he said.
"If you haven't played before, it's always great to try it out for the first time too. It's great a way to introduce yourself to football."
"We tend to get a lot of new players that come along and end up playing in the Bathurst District Football comp during the winter."
BX Summer of Football will run both a men's and a mixed competition this season, like it has for previous seasons.
The 2022-23 season is the five consecutive season Panorama has organised its summer competition, with all games to be played at Police Paddock.
The cost us $895 for a team, with Yates saying teams can have as many players as they want, but obviously advised teams from not having more than 12, so everyone can get a run.
For people interested and want to submit team, they are encouraged to contact Yates on president@panoramafc.com.
Ausloans has come on as sponsors for the competition this season, with prizemoney on offer to the winners of both the mixed and men's competitions.
Sign-ups are expected to close on Sunday, November 13, with the first games to be played on Wednesday, November 16.
Kick-off times will be at 6pm and 6.45pm.
For more information, visit Panorama FC's Facebook page.
