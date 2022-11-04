Toole seeking support from the Commonwealth in gas crisis

DEPUTY Premier Paul Toole has described the gas crisis facing the region as a natural disaster and is seeking assistance from the Commonwealth Government for those affected by the outage.
Bathurst, Lithgow, Wallerawang, Oberon and Portland have been crippled by the gas outage, caused after a gas leak was discovered just after 8pm on Wednesday evening on the Young Lithgow Pipeline, affecting gas supplies to the areas.
No timeline has been given for when gas services may be resumed.
Speaking at a press conference on Friday, Mr Toole said the situation has been impacted by flooding on the Macquarie River, which gives the NSW Government an opportunity to seek a natural disaster declaration from the Commonwealth Government.
ALSO MAKING NEWS:
Asked what support would be available to both businesses and residents affected by the gas outage, he said he has already been in discussions with both Jemena and APA, and will also be pushing the matter up to the Federal Government for assistance.
"In the discussions, I've made it very clear to Jemena and APA that we need to be looking at supporting residences and supporting businesses because they are being impacted right now and there is still no timeline to understand exactly when they are going to be turned back on [to the gas supply]," he said.
"There needs to be that support.
"It will also depend on going to the Federal Government and getting it declared a natural disaster area. Depending on what category we are depends on the level of support that is provided here in NSW.
"This is a natural disaster that has occurred from flooding we will be pushing it up to the Commonwealth to seek assistance."
Mr Toole said the APA wants to get to that pipe line "as soon as possible and as soon as it is safe to do so" but, until they can see what breach has occurred and what work is required, no one knows "how long it will take for that work to occur".
As a result, he said an emergency operations centre has been established, working out of the Rural Fire Service (RFS) control centre in Kelso.
"This is going to be supporting communities across Central West and the customers impacted. We know our number one issue is around community safety," Mr Toole said.
He said the emergency operations centre has a number of key agencies on board making sure government agencies are working under one roof including police, the State Emergency Service (SES), ambulance and Resilience NSW.
"They are all working here from the RFS building to make sure we can throw every resource that is needed to the community and help people restoring gas to the local area," he said.
"I've made it every clear at emergency operations centre meetings we need to throw every resource available to get the gas back on here across the community, and throw everything behind it and supporting our community to deal with this disruption they are feeling."
He said that, as a community, people need to work together and support each other, especially the vulnerable and elderly.
"This is not going to be fixed overnight; it's a situation that will take a bit of time," he said.
"This is a situation that, as a community, we need to stand up and support one another. It might just be checking in on your neighbour, ensuring they are warm, providing a kettle to someone to boil hot water.
"We are working as quickly as we can to throw resources that are needed for the community."
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can access our trusted content:
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.