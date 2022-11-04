Western Advocate
Toole seeking support from the Commonwealth in gas crisis

JC
By Jacinta Carroll
Updated November 4 2022 - 3:06pm, first published 3:00pm
DEPUTY Premier Paul Toole has described the gas crisis facing the region as a natural disaster and is seeking assistance from the Commonwealth Government for those affected by the outage.

JC

Jacinta Carroll

Editor

Local News

