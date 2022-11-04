DEPUTY mayor Ben Fry has called for the Federal Government to make a natural disaster declaration for Bathurst as residents face weeks without their gas supply.
A gas leak was detected in the Young Lithgow pipeline on Wednesday, November 2, affecting 20,000 connections across Bathurst, Lithgow, Oberon and Wallerawang.
While the compromised section was fixed and the gas supply to Bathurst reinstated the following morning, each individual connection has to go through a manual relight process, which is expected to take weeks.
Significant flooding in regional NSW is believed to have caused the leak.
For that reason, Cr Fry believes Bathurst - and other affected areas - qualify for a natural disaster declaration.
"This essentially opens those local government areas up to situation-specific funding opportunities for redress of the flooding that's effective," he said.
"Bathurst is a bit unique in the way that we've got really good levee systems that negate serious flood damage to homes and commercial premises, but we're not unique in the way this particular flood has damaged a key piece of gas infrastructure and affected residents and commercial premises.
"In my eyes, this gas leak is a direct link to the floods and the flooding and therefore a natural disaster incident, so I want the Federal Government to declare it a natural disaster so we can start to see what assistance is available to residents and businesses that have been adversely affected by this gas outage."
He acknowledged that businesses are taking yet another hit on the back of the COVID-19 pandemic and the floods.
"Off the back of COVID and just the general amount of water in the area makes tourism a lot harder for people leaving metro areas and trying to visit the regions ... so the actual floodwaters themselves haven't been great for commercial businesses in Bathurst," he said.
"And for this to happen as well, good luck running a café without gas."
Cr Fry said some businesses have been innovative in the face of the gas crisis, and he is proud of them for that, but ultimately the community needs help.
"It's amazing to see the community adapt to every situation, but it's just another blow to our local economy, so that's part of the reason why I'd like to see a natural disaster area declared, because it opens up those financial assistance opportunities, especially to those struggling businesses that have seen a lot already," he said.
At a press conference on Friday, Deputy Premier and Member for Bathurst Paul Toole confirmed that there will be discussions about a natural disaster declaration for the affected areas.
I have been a journalist at the Western Advocate since 2014.
