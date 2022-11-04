Western Advocate

Deputy mayor Ben Fry wants a natural disaster declaration for Bathurst

Rachel Chamberlain
By Rachel Chamberlain
Updated November 4 2022 - 5:12pm, first published 2:10pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Deputy mayor Ben Fry. Picture by Phil Blatch

DEPUTY mayor Ben Fry has called for the Federal Government to make a natural disaster declaration for Bathurst as residents face weeks without their gas supply.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Rachel Chamberlain

Rachel Chamberlain

Journalist

I have been a journalist at the Western Advocate since 2014.

Local News

Get the latest Bathurst news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.