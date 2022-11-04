The town of Forbes is now effectively cut in two, with Forbes council advising residents that as of 1pm on Friday Battye street is now closed.
The street was one of the last access points to the town's central business district from the north side of the town.
More than 1000 people across the Forbes Shire are subject to evacuation warnings as flooding in the coming days could be greater than what the Central West town suffered through in 1952.
READ ALSO:
In the CBD the the Rural Fire Service will provide a ferry service for urgent and essential trips only.
Forbes Shire Council advises those needing urgent transport can go to the St Laurence's carpark in Johnson Street.
Essential workers going from South to North the designated meeting spot is in Lachlan Street - opposite Mazda.
This service will also be available tomorrow for essential workers and urgent medical purposes only.
The flood has peaked at 13.39m upstream at Nanami, with the Bureau of Meteorology still predicting it will reach 10.8m in Forbes on Friday, November 4.
The Regional Emergency Operations Centre (REOC) at Dubbo has been activated following the flooding and an ongoing gas outage in the Bathurst area.
The REOC is a central hub, based at Dubbo Police Station, where experts can monitor the situation in real time and coordinate a whole-of-government response.
The team will access live information, intelligence sharing, digital mapping, as well as public information and media broadcasting resources to quickly get critical information to the public.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can access our trusted content:
A resident of Cowra in central west NSW I have an interest in news and community events that range from court and sport to village shows and community meeting. As regional editor I enjoy helping to collect and relay news for communities covered in print and online by the Cowra Guardian, Canowindra News, Boorowa News, Grenfell Record, Cootamundra Herald, Parkes Champion Post, Forbes Advocate and Young Witness. Email andrew.fisher@austcommunitymedia.com.au
A resident of Cowra in central west NSW I have an interest in news and community events that range from court and sport to village shows and community meeting. As regional editor I enjoy helping to collect and relay news for communities covered in print and online by the Cowra Guardian, Canowindra News, Boorowa News, Grenfell Record, Cootamundra Herald, Parkes Champion Post, Forbes Advocate and Young Witness. Email andrew.fisher@austcommunitymedia.com.au
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.