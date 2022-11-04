AN ARMY of workers has been assigned to Bathurst to expediate a resolution to the gas disruption which has brought the city to its knees.
Bathurst, Lithgow, Wallerawang, Oberon and Portland have been crippled by the gas outage, caused after a gas leak was discovered just after 8pm on Wednesday evening on the Young Lithgow Pipeline, affecting gas supplies to the areas.
Member for Bathurst and Deputy Premier Paul Toole said the government will be throwing every resource possible at the situation, which at this point has no resolution in sight.
On Friday, Mr Toole announced Jemena technicians have been joined by Rural Fire Services (RFS) members as well as council staff and police in the mammoth task of getting gas back on to residential homes and businesses.
"There are 130 Jemena technicians on the ground right now, but we also have 20 RFS members on the ground assisting in turning off pilot lights for those gas utilities," he said.
"We also have police ... we are getting another 30 police officers coming to communities here in the Central West to assist as well and council has also lent around 40 staff to assist in this process.
"It is a coordinated approach to try and get those communities and businesses up and running as soon as possible."
READ MORE:
Mr Toole said the Australian Pipeline Authority (APA) want to get to that pipeline as soon as possible and as soon as it is safe to do so, but until they can see what breach has occurred and what work is required, "we still don't know how long it will take for that work to occur".
"Lets also not forget that Jemena also have a big task ahead as well," he said.
"They have to go to every house, they have to go to every business and turn off the gas and then make sure that entire section has the gas turned off.
"They have to purge the line and make sure there is no air in the line, then go back to every individual house and every individual business to turn it back on and make sure the community safe, so we don't see a combustion occurring and an explosion in a house.
"That's why we need people to follow the messages that are being given out right now to make sure we keep community safe."
Mr Toole again stressed the situation was being given the highest priority.
"I say to the community I made it very clear this morning, this needs to be dealt with as a high priority; it needs to be looked at as quickly as possible for our communities out here in the Central West," he said.
"When they are talking about a lengthy time of disruption, we need to minimise that as best as possible and throw every resource that is available."
He said a welfare team has been established at the emergency operations centre to get information out to the community regarding contact numbers for people who need specific support.
"There are elderly in our community without heating at the moment, there are elderly in our community that can't do any cooking ... we need to know what their needs are right now and what we can do to make sure we provide the right level of support to each and everyone as is required."
Chifley's top cop, Superintendent Bob Noble also noted there was a significant coordinated emergency response in play across the command.
"Obviously Jemena and APA are critical in restoring services and ensuring the community is safe, but there a few messages we do want to put out there now," he said.
"We urge people to be patient, this may take some time to resolve. We know a number of options are being worked on in the mean time as we strive to get all relevant, salient information out promptly to people."
Supt Noble warned the community against the dangers of bringing outdoor heaters inside or outdoor cooking appliances inside.
"These can be very dangerous in an enclosed environment," he said.
He said a number of police from metropolitan areas were on their way to the Central West.
"It is all shoulders to the wheel; obviously there are technical issues experts are working on, but the issues that come out of that, especially around community safety and wellbeing, are being well catered to," he said.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can access our trusted content:
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.