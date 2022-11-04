RESIDENTS are reminded to make sensible decisions and check in on one another as the town adapts to temporarily living without gas supply.
Bathurst has been left without natural gas following a leak on Wednesday night, November 2, and work is underway to fully restore the supply.
However, the process is expected to take weeks and Superintendent Bob Noble warns residents of the dangers of bringing outdoor gas appliances inside as a substitute for cooking or heating reasons.
READ MORE: Gas restored to Bathurst Base Hospital
"We urge people to be patient, this may take some time to resolve with a number of other options being worked on," Supt Noble said.
"In the mean time we'll strive to get all relevant salient information out promptly to people.
"I would also encourage people to be careful with their own safety, we don't want people doing injudicious things like bringing outdoor heaters inside, or outdoor cooking appliances inside because they can be very dangerous in an enclosed environment."
Supt Noble said there's a significant coordinated response at play across the Chifley Police District, and the safety of everyone is important.
He said Jemena - the local gas company - and the Australian Pipeline Authority play a critical role in restoring the service while also ensuring the community is safe.
Meanwhile, Bathurst mayor Robert Taylor is encouraging locals to check in on their family, their friends and their neighbours, during this time of hardship.
"It's up to the community to check on everybody," Cr Taylor said.
"I know this isn't going to be short-term, it's going to be a while before we can get things back to normal. So please, it's a community effort.
"The council is out there, they've got staff on the ground helping Jemena but we want to make sure that the community is safe. So check on you neighbour and make sure everyone's fine."
Council workers have joined forces with Jemena and APA crews, State Emergency Services, and the local police to help restore gas to Bathurst as quickly as possible.
Cr Taylor said everyone can do their bit by not interfering with the process and making sure their connections are turned off.
"I just want to make sure that everyone has got their gas appliances turned off, and a Jemena representative will be coming around to check your meters to make sure it's ready to go for when they turn the gas back on," he said.
On Friday, November 4, Jemena crews and assisting bodies were making their way through Raglan, Kelso, Gormans Hill and parts of Bathurst, turning off gas connections.
Further reinforcements are on the way to help the process of reconnecting Bathurst's gas supply as quickly and safely as possible.
