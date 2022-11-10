Renovated and full of character

Western Advocate's House of the Week, Friday November 11: 102 Sydney Road, Kelso:
Visit realestateview.com.au to learn more about 102 Sydney Road, or click here to discover this week's realestateview eEdition.
Recently refurbished throughout, the owners have gone to great lengths to tastefully update and add character to this already wonderful home. As solid as they come, this home has been loved from front to back. With new landscaping, appliances, carpet and fresh paint, there is nothing to do but move in
Enjoy comfortable living all year round in the large, sun-drenched main living room with high ceilings. You can take in the morning sun in the main front living room, but also experience the afternoon sun in the second living room at the rear. Add to this ducted heating and cooling, reverse cycle system, and a gas heater, and you will be comfortable all year round.
The home offers three generously sized bedrooms, all with built-in-robes. The modern, spacious and functional kitchen adjoins an open dining area which flows out to an undercover, outdoor entertaining area.
Gatherings and entertaining will be a breeze thanks to the large undercover areas, along with the concrete and paved areas outside, while an added bonus is you will never have to run to the car in the rain again, with the outdoor entertaining connecting the large double carport to the back door.
Set on a level, well fenced, 702 square metre level block, the property provides a landscaped yard and manicured gardens. Situated just minutes to the town centre and walking distance to schools, playing fields and convenience stores, this home is definitely worth the inspection.
As the home of Mount Panorama circuit, the city of Bathurst is synonymous with the world of motor racing. Located in NSW's Central Tablelands of NSW, Bathurst is approximately 200 kilometres west of Sydney, and is the oldest inland settlement in Australia.
The first gold rush occurred in Bathurst, but today education, tourism and manufacturing drive the economy. In fact, education is Bathurst's largest industry with 60 education facilities including Charles Sturt University as well as TAFE, secondary and primary campuses, along with many early childhood centres.
Bathurst has retained a mix of main street shopping along with enclosed shopping centres within the CBD. It is the 10th fastest growing urban area in NSW outside of Sydney which has resulted in increased urban development and plenty of facilities.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.