Western Advocate

Sarah Dimitrievski has been named the best in the region for Women in Construction

AM
By Alise McIntosh
December 2 2022 - 10:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Sarah Dimitrievski holding her award for winner of 2022 Women in Construction. Picture by Alise McIntosh

ACCORDING to the Australian Constructors Association, just 12 per cent of the construction workforce are women.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
AM

Alise McIntosh

Journalist

Local News

Get the latest Bathurst news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.