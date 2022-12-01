ACCORDING to the Australian Constructors Association, just 12 per cent of the construction workforce are women.
One woman representing this 12 per cent, is Sarah Dimitrievski, who was recently recognised for her work as a woman in construction.
"I won Master Builders Western Region's Excellence in Building awards for women in construction," Ms Dimitrievski said.
The 2022 Western Regions Excellence in Building Awards were held on Saturday, October 15, at the Orange Ex-Services Club and saw almost 300 people attend.
The aim of the awards was to showcase local craftsmanship and building excellence in the Central West and Orana regions of NSW.
Ms Dimitrievski took out the Woman in Construction award for her work within her family business, Chandolin Construction.
"It's me and my husband, it's a family business," she said.
"We took out four awards which was pretty cool, but this one's a good one because the credit is to me."
Though Ms Dimitrievski said she was thrilled to be recognised for her work, she knows that being a woman in the field of construction isn't an easy task.
"I think I'm a strong, positive voice and example for women in construction, and I'm the face of the business," Ms Dimitrievski said.
"It's quite a male dominated industry as well so that comes with it's challenges but it's good to be able to have females and males in construction because we compliment each other.
"You've got to be a strong personality and have to stick up for yourself in the job and each negative response has just encouraged me to break down the stereotypes within the industry."
After working in construction since the age of five, assisting her father with projects on their remote property, Ms Dimitrievski's career really took off when she was 18.
"Helping dad provided me the means to purchase my first home at the age of 18, and I began my career in flipping houses," she said.
This career has now led her to have the means to be able to subcontract her father for jobs within the family business, which is something that makes her amazingly proud.
This pride was only exacerbated by winning the Woman in Construction award.
"It was great, it made me feel really good, I was proud of myself and proud that in a male industry that women are recognised for all of our hard work and dedication," she said.
To be named the winner of these awards, an individual or business must first be nominated.
Following nominations, a judging panel is then tasked with examining the nomination and deciding a winner.
Chandolin Construction was nominated in several other categories and was decided as the winner of three additional awards at the Western Regions Excellence in Building Awards.
These awards were; apprentice of the year, granny flat of the year and heritage building of the year.
Ms Dimitrievski expressed her thanks to those in the community that have supported, and continue to support her journey as a woman in construction.
