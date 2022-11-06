Western Advocate

A look at life inside the Liverpool Camp | Yesterday, Today

By Alan McRae
November 6 2022 - 5:30pm
Easter Army Encampment at Liverpool Camp April 1914.

ANOTHER Gregory photograph is this week's historic image showing the Easter Encampment at the Liverpool Army Camp in April 1914, before World War one had started.

It shows eight young men from Bathurst who have just returned from the mess where the camp kitchen had served their meal.

