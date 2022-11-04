Western Advocate
Updated

APA looking at short and long-term solutions to gas supply in Bathurst, Mudgee, Lithgow and Oberon

By Newsroom
Updated November 4 2022 - 7:45pm, first published 7:26pm
APA is looking at short and long-term solutions to gas supply crisis

APA Group, responsible for the Young Lithgow Pipeline damaged by floodwaters on Tuesday night, is looking at a range of short and long-term solutions to restore gas to Bathurst and its neighbouring towns.

