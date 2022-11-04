APA is looking at short and long-term solutions to gas supply crisis

APA Group, responsible for the Young Lithgow Pipeline damaged by floodwaters on Tuesday night, is looking at a range of short and long-term solutions to restore gas to Bathurst and its neighbouring towns.
Bathurst, Lithgow, Wallerawang, Oberon and Portland have been crippled by the gas outage, caused after a gas leak was discovered just after 8pm on Wednesday evening affecting gas supplies to the areas.
In a statement released on Friday evening the APA Group said it is continuing to work as quickly and as safely as possible to repair the section of its Young Lithgow Pipeline.
"Our initial assessment suggests the damage to the pipeline between Bathurst and Oberon has occurred as a result of flooding in the region, which is also making repair to the pipeline challenging," it said.
"APA is actively working on a range of short and long-term solutions to restore gas supply as safely and as quickly as possible.
"Gas supply has now started being restored to some households and businesses in Bathurst, and this will continue over the next one to two weeks. This has been accelerated because this section of the pipeline was not directly impacted by the flood zone.
"Subject to weather conditions not deteriorating and suitable construction conditions, we anticipate a permanent solution could see gas supply restored to consumers in Lithgow, Wallerawang and Oberon in approximately four weeks.
"In the meantime, we are looking at a range of temporary solutions, including the potential to truck LNG which would be linked into the transmission line that services the Lithgow, Wallerawang and Oberon communities.
"If feasible, we anticipate a temporary solution could be in place within seven to 10 days with further time required for Jemena to connect some consumers. APA will work with Jemena to prioritise connections as this only allows some gas supply to be reinstated.
"We understand the urgency of this issue and are working closely with the impacted communities. We will continue to provide updates as works progress."
