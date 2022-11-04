Western Advocate

Oberon's gas supply to be shut off for safety reasons

By Newsroom
Updated November 5 2022 - 5:09pm, first published November 4 2022 - 8:00pm
JEMENA will shut off Oberon's gas supplies in the next 24 hours.

Local News

