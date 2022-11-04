Oberon's gas supply to be shut off for safety reasons

JEMENA will shut off Oberon's gas supplies in the next 24 hours.
For safety reasons, Jemena needs to interrupt the supply of gas to customers in Oberon. This will impact all gas customers in Oberon except for Oberon Hospital, life support and other customers Jemena has classified as vulnerable.
In a statement issues on Friday evening the company acknowledged and apologised for the disruption to its customers, particularly in current weather conditions.
Until now, many Oberon residents have been able to use the gas remaining in their local network despite the gas supply incident on the APA Young to Lithgow pipeline which has interrupted supply to surrounding areas.
However, Jemena expects that there will not be enough gas pressure in the local network for it to operate safely within the next 24 hours which will require the supply of gas to Oberon to be interrupted.
"We will prioritise ensuring the continued supply of gas to critical Oberon facilities, including the local hospital and other care facilities, until the gas pressure drops below critical levels," the company said in the statement.
ALSO MAKING NEWS:
"We acknowledge the challenges for the local community, particularly with current weather conditions, and we ask customers to check on loved ones, neighbours and friends."
Information about gas outages is available at https://www.jemena.com.au/outages-and-faults/gas
At this stage, with challenges posed by flood conditions, APA has not yet been able to provide a timeframe for repairs to the Young to Lithgow pipeline. Once this takes place, Jemena will be in a position to provide more certainty about when gas will be restored to Oberon, Lithgow and Wallerawang residents.
If you have safety concerns, please reach out to us on 131 909 or in an emergency, phone 000.
Safety Advice:
Fire and Rescue NSW advises:
Jemena advises:
