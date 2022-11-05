Western Advocate
Updated

Nursing homes are on priority list for gas re-connection in Bathurst

By Newsroom
Updated November 5 2022 - 1:00pm, first published 12:52pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Nursing homes are on priority list for gas re-connection

As parts of Bathurst and the Central West have their gas supply re-connected following a disruption to normal service, customers in the Oberon and Lithgow areas are urged to conserve gas and turn off appliances.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Bathurst news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.