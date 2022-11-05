SHOWERS have been made available to the Bathurst community as residents wait for gas to be reconnected to their properties.
Deputy mayor Ben Fry said the showers in McPhillamy Park, at the top of Mount Panorama, have been opened to allow people to have a hot shower.
There are 30 showers in total, including one accessible shower for community members that have an MLAK key.
"It's taken us a while to get it going, but we've finally got our showers on and running at the top of McPhillamy Park, which are available for all of the public to use who need to," Cr Fry said.
"... We're going to have security up their monitoring the site to make sure that everybody is safe and that it operates smoothly.
"We just ask people to go up there only if they need a shower and try to keep that shower to a minimum time if there are other people in line and it seems busy."
The showers will be available to the public until Tuesday, at which point the facilities need to be turned over to the organisers of the Bathurst International.
Council will have the facilities open 24/7 to ensure there are plenty of opportunities for people to have a shower.
The showers will be cleaned three times per day.
Cr Fry also advised that council is making arrangements for portable showers to be placed at Carrington Park, with there to be 12 showers for men and 18 showers for women.
"Given that we hand over the asset to the event promoters for the Bathurst International next Tuesday, we are getting some temporary [showers] put in at Carrington Park to get them up and running to transition out from McPhillamy Park to Carrington Park," he said.
"It's my hope that we start to see Bathurst reconnected by early next week, so I'm really hoping we don't need them, but I think it's important to provide them none the less."
Bathurst Harness Racing Club is also providing opportunities for showers over the coming days.
It has one male shower and one female shower available at the end of the clubhouse, which will be available to use from 9am to 5pm everyday, including over the weekend.
