Hot showers made available as crews work to reconnect Bathurst gas supplies

Rachel Chamberlain
Updated November 5 2022 - 1:33pm, first published 1:30pm
Hot showers are available for people during the gas outage.

SHOWERS have been made available to the Bathurst community as residents wait for gas to be reconnected to their properties.

