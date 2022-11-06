Relighting works continue across Kelso, Llanarth and other suburbs

JEMENA staff are undertaking relighting on Sunday in Kelso, Gormans Hill, Llanarth, Abercrombie, and Windradyne.
Member for Calare Andrew Gee issued an update on Sunday morning stating Jemena is looking at re-lighting Bathurst on Sunday too - but it could be another day before they start.
For residents of Lithgow, there is gas on the way. Mr Gee said a 42-tonne tank is arriving in Lithgow on Tuesday. It will be commissioned by Friday.
"It will take a couple of days after that to start reconnections. The gas will be trucked in from Dandenong, vaporised, put into the tank and then injected into the system from Friday.
"It will be progressively increased. Volumes and capacity are still to be worked out. Vulnerable customers will have priority.
For residents of Oberon and Lithgow, Mr Gee said the temporary pipe to get gas across the Macquarie River at the site of the rupture arrives from Brisbane tomorrow.
"It will take several days to commission and get gas flowing," he said in the statement.
DO YOU NEED ASSISTANCE?
13 77 88 is the Hotline for vulnerable community members seeking assistance and information. Available from midday.
REMEMBER:
Don't try and turn off the valves yourself. Wait for assistance which will come and certify it's been done correctly and made safe.
NEED A HOT SHOWER?
Bathurst - Shower facilities are now available at Hereford St sporting facilities between 7am and 7pm at the St Pat's Rugby League ground and the Bulldogs Rugby Union grounds on Hereford Street.
The showers will be separated into male and female facilities.
They will be cleaned three times per day.
Security will be onsite.
The showers in McPhillamy Park, at the top of Mount Panorama, have also been opened to allow people to have a hot shower. There are 30 showers in total, including one accessible shower for community members that have an MLAK key.
The showers will be available to the public until Tuesday, at which point the facilities need to be turned over to the organisers of the Bathurst International.
Council will have the facilities open 24/7 to ensure there are plenty of opportunities for people to have a shower.
The showers will be cleaned three times per day.
