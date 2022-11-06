Books, books and more books.
The Lifeline Central West November book fair was a reader's dream, with isles and isles featuring an array of well-kept and current titles on offer all in the name of charity.
Lifeline Central West Inc executive director, Alex Ferguson initially hoped the community would buy half of the 32,000 books on offer at the Bathurst Showground, and at the event's close on Sunday, his wish had been fulfilled.
"We've probably sold maybe 18 pallets of books, that equates to about 18 thousand books," Mr Ferguson said.
"It's been amazing, each day has been very strong. For a - dare I say - small rural book fair, it has been a very good outcome."
Those who grazed the isles found the books were not only comprehensively arranged by alphabet, but also by genres and topics, which made the quest to find something in particular all the more simple.
"Quite often if you're looking for a sequence of books from an author or something like that, you'll get it here," Mr Ferguson said.
"The sorting is all done by volunteers. We sort every Tuesday morning, and if anyone wants to be a volunteer, it's a lot of fun."
Mr Ferguson said events such as the book fair are crucial because it gives the not-for-profit organisation the ability to continue operating.
"What actually happens is the money we raise not only pays people, but it gives us what we need to continue helping our community," he said.
"It also gives Lifeline an opportunity to work with a community, which is what we're all about."
The Lifeline Central West book fair was held at the Bathurst Showground from November 3 to 6.
