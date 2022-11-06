Western Advocate

Lifeline Central West Bathurst book fair a success with more than half of the books going to new homes

Jay-Anna Mobbs
By Jay-Anna Mobbs
Updated November 6 2022 - 4:03pm, first published 4:00pm
Lifeline Central West volunteers John Sjollema, Carol Patterson and John Maclean at the Bathurst book fair on November 6. Picture by Jay-Anna Mobbs

Books, books and more books.

