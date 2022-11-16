From border to border to Mountain.
Motorsport enthusiasts from across the country made their way to Mount Panorama on November 6 to celebrate the Ford RS Owners Club's (Australia) 40th anniversary.
Peter Burt - who has been a member of the RSOC since 1982 - travelled the furthest to be at the Mount for the anniversary event, making the trek from Queensland to Bathurst.
"I couldn't miss it," he said.
"I love driving around Bathurst. It's the best track in the world, for me anyway. I love coming here."
Established in mid-1982, the RSOC was created to unite RS fans from across Australia.
