A FIRST half century for Hugh Parsons in Bathurst Orange Inter District Cricket (BOIDC) has helped ORC to a thrilling win over Rugby Union on Saturday.
Parsons fell agonisingly short a maiden half century against St Pat's Old Boys the previous round (49 not out), but his knock of 63 at Morse Park 1 has helped play a crucial part in the Tigers first win of the season.
After bowling Rugby Union all out for 187, ORC had managed 7-187, with just two balls remaining.
Matt Beattie's only score of the afternoon was enough to deliver a three-wicket win, with Parsons dismissal (at 6-185) and Fletcher Norris' (at 7-187) setting up a nervy finish.
Parsons said he was pleased with his score, especially as he fell one run short of a half century the week before.
"It was good to score that. It's the first one I've got in first grade, so it was good to finally get one," he said.
"It was just better to get the win. Rugby's a pretty good team, so it was good to get a win against them.
"It went down to the second-last ball. I got out with only three or four balls to go and then we had a run out [Fletcher Norris].
"Everyone was pretty tense on the sideline but it was good to get there."
Rugby had made a flying start thanks to Sam Macpherson's brilliant 52 off just 18 balls, but Oliver Newton (66 not out) was the only other Bulldogs batter to hit a significant score.
Tim McKinnon (3-67) and Jacob Ryan (3-40) did most of the damage for ORC, while Tait Borgstahl turned the screws with 1-13 off eight tight overs.
In ORC's chase Sellers brothers Dave (45) and Wayne (20) started things well with a 68-run opening wicket stand.
The brothers fell in quick succession, which result in a mini collapse as ORC found itself at 5-115, but Parsons' efforts at number six got the chase back on track.
Parsons said the result is a good confidence boost for ORC, after knocking off a Rugby team that features plenty of pedigree.
"It was awesome to beat a team like Rugby, for sure. Obviously Sam Mac came out against us and got 52 off like 18 balls," he said.
"It was really good to get a win against a team like that, especially coming off last week. We played pretty poor against St Pat's.
"I think we were a lot better with the ball, especially in the field as well.
"The batters were good too. Dave Sellers opened really well. There's been a few starts like that for the boys in the last few weeks, but it was good to see him come out and get a few runs."
