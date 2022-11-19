Shoppers and sellers alike were treated to the first of many markets to come at Logan Brae following a successful weekend.
The first Logan Brae-hosted market took place on November 6, and featured stalls with a range of products from flowers, to breads, to accessories, and more.
With the aim to provide another opportunity for people to sell their items, Logan Brae coordinator Lisa Pierce hopes to make the markets a monthly occurrence.
The Sunday markets followed on from the venue's Gatsby garden party that took place on November 5.
The event transported attendees back in time with a 1920s themed evening.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can access our trusted content:
News and court reporter for the Western Advocate.
News and court reporter for the Western Advocate.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.