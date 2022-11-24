Readers upon readers trickled through the doors to the Bathurst Showground pavilion to take a peek at the titles on offer at the Lifeline Central West Book Fair.
The event - held from November 3 to November 6 - was yet another success, with approximately 18,000 of the 32,000 books sold that were kindly donated by locals ahead of the fair.
Lifeline Central West Inc executive director, Alex Ferguson said the book fair is crucial as its events like these that help keep the not-for-profit organisation functioning.
"What actually happens is the money we raise not only pays people, but it gives us what we need to continue helping our community," he said.
