HIS second team of the decade honour, his 15th first grade five-for and his now 18th half century - Trent Copeland's list of honours for St George Cricket Club just keeps growing.
While Copeland joined the club as a third grader in season 2005-06, the Bathurst talent has gone on to dominate for the first XI.
He ranks as one of the Saints' greats and in 2019 was made a life member, joining a list which includes the likes of Sir Donald Bradman, Ray Lindwall and Brian Booth.
He's won premierships, he holds the Saints' record for the most wickets in a limited overs season (18), and he skippered the first grade side for five seasons as well.
Last month Copeland was named in the club's 2010-2020 team of the decade, that honour coming after he was also picked in the 2000-2010 team.
One of the reasons the man known as 'Copes' is so popular amongst Saints players and fans is that while he's gone on to play for New South Wales and Australia, he has still put his hand up for club cricket when available.
It is something Copeland has done this season, helping the Saints to currently be sitting second on NSW Premier Cricket's Belvidere Cup ladder.
He has taken his tally of first grade wickets for St George to 413, his highlight coming in round three against Parramatta when claiming 5-47 off 19.1 overs.
"Unbelievable given how much cricket he's missed whilst representing New South Wales where he has claimed 341 wickets, the third highest tally of wickets in New South Wales history," the club said.
On Saturday Copeland was again in fine touch with the ball, the seamer taking 3-38 off 22 overs - of which seven were maidens - to help the Saints to victory over arch rivals Eastern Suburbs in their two-day clash.
That effort with the ball came after Copeland had top scored on day one against Easts a week earlier.
Coming in at number seven, Copeland hit an unbeaten 67 which helped his side a total of 270.
He formed two partnerships of more than 70 runs and hit five boundaries.
Overall Copeland has scored more than 4,700 runs for St George and taken 488 wickets.
Not bad for the kid who started out as a third grade wicket-keeper batsman.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can access our trusted content:
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.