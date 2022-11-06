ALL eyes were on Jayden Brasier on Sunday, as he had a day to remember in a dominant display for Bathurst under 14s in Central West Cricket Council.
The Bathurst skipper got 3-5 off five overs with the ball, which featured three maidens, restricting the visiting Orange side to just 120 at Morse Park, before he went out and scored an undefeated knock of 100 and help his team to a comfortable nine-wicket win.
Brasier scored a four to win the game and in the process, scored his century.
Bathurst coach Josh Willcox was in awe of the captain's performance.
"It was a very special performance from him and it was real captain's performance all round," he said.
"It was a classic. He was just leading from the front and showing the boys how it's done. With the standard he's been setting not just with his game but in training, you can really see the whole team getting around him and each other."
Bathurst won the toss and sent Orange to bowl, with the next best bowler behind Brasier being Archie Elliott, who took 2-18 off seven overs.
Orange never really got going with the bat, opener Henry Luelf scoring a team high of 25, while Oliver Brincat (12) and Oliver Garard (17) were the only other Orange players to hit double-digit scores.
Brasier opened the batting alongside Kobe Muir (7), with Lochlan Shoemark (9 not out) the only other Bathurst batter to feature, as the hosts caught Orange with nine wickets to spare.
Willcox said Brasier is a valuable asset to his team.
"He's a real momentum player. When it's going well, he's going really well," he said.
"There's been a few things we've spoken about. He's had a pretty tough time recently but he's been persevering and working hard in training.
"It's been really good to see him getting a reward for his hard work.
"He really showed his attitude with the ball. Our wicket keeper went down injured in the warm up, so he put his hand up to keep.
"He keeped for the first two sessions, then quickly whipped off the pads, grabbed the ball and pretty much said: 'Give me a go' and he went pretty well, didn't he?
"When he was batting, he was definitely thinking team first for a while but you could tell how close he was getting towards the end.
"At one stage we only needed three to win and he needed a four for the century. Lochie Shoemark at the other end, he ended up blocking out a whole over to give Jayden the opportunity, which was pretty special to see."
Willcox's under 14s will not be in action until the new year, when they're scheduled to play Dubbo White at Lady Cutler Field 3 on February 5.
