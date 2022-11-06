Western Advocate
Home/Sport/Local Sport

Jayden Brasier the main man in Bathurst under 14s' nine-wicket crushing of Orange in Central West Cricket Council

Bradley Jurd
By Bradley Jurd
Updated November 7 2022 - 11:22am, first published 10:15am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Jayden Brasier scored a century and took three wickets in a standout display for Bathurst under 14s on Sunday. Picture contributed.

ALL eyes were on Jayden Brasier on Sunday, as he had a day to remember in a dominant display for Bathurst under 14s in Central West Cricket Council.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Bradley Jurd

Bradley Jurd

Journalist at Western Advocate, Bathurst

Local News

Get the latest Bathurst news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.