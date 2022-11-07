IF your child is starting big school next year, don't miss this chance for them to meet other children their age at the annual school starters picnic on this Friday.
Centacare Bathurst and the Bathurst Child and Family Network are hosting the annual Bathurst School Starters Picnic on Friday, November 11 from 5pm- 7pm, followed by an outdoor family movie night at the Adventure Playground on the corner of Durham and Hope streets Bathurst.
Ann-Maree Shaw is Centacare's Facilitator of Bathurst Early Learning Support and Chairperson of the Bathurst Child and Family Network auspiced by Centacare Bathurst said all children starting big school and their families are invited to this free event to celebrate this important milestone for all school starters in the Bathurst community.
"The first 200 kindergarten school starters in 2023 to register at the School Starters Picnic will be presented with a free gift and certificate," Ms Shaw said.
"Bring your whole family and enjoy free BBQ, games, activities, entertainment, prizes and more. Plus, weather permitting, stay for the free family movie night.
"Everyone welcome. Bring your family to enjoy 'Ferdinand' on the inflatable outdoor movie screen from 7.30pm. Bring your own chairs, beanbags, pillows and rug."
Ms Shaw said the school starters picnic is an important event for all children and families in Bathurst.
"It is the first major transition that children will experience throughout their lives and we want to acknowledge and celebrate it as a whole community".
Ms Shaw is part of Centacare Bathurst's Early Childhood and Community Programs team and works to provide free community events as well as Kids Play in the park, drumming and lots more programs to increase your sense of connection and wellbeing.
"Centacare Bathurst is actively working to improve children's wellbeing and connectedness across Bathurst to improve the continuity of learning for all children and their families through our free events and programs that we run in schools and early childhood services.
"This event makes Bathurst a better place for children, families and the whole community to live," she said.
