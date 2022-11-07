WE love drama and as the last round of Bathurst Orange Inter District Cricket one-day matches were played on Saturday we got plenty of it.
In Bathurst we had a pair of final over thrillers in Orange we had a pair of dominant wins.
It leaves Cavaliers on top of the ladder ahead of Orange CYMS, while the unbeaten Saints who missed out on Saturday action after Centennial Bulls withdrew from the competition rank third.
Here's what we learned out of Saturday's action ...
WHEN ORC made its return to the BOIDC ranks last season, one of the goals of the Tigers was to give its emerging juniors a chance to showcase their skills.
That's exactly what happened, but what can we expect this summer now those young guns have a season of top grade cricket behind them?
Well in the case of Tait Borgstahl it will probably be more responsibility and more success with the ball.
Though he's one of the younger players in the competition, Borgstahl is now in his eighth season as a Tiger.
He's already got a senior hat-trick to his credit, pulling off the feat in a third grade match against Rugby Union two years ago, and he's continued to build since then.
In his debut BOIDC season Borgstahl's efforts included a 3-13 against Centrals and 4-40 against Bathurst City. So we know he can take wickets.
But on Saturday Borgstahl showed that he has the maturity to build pressure by accumulating dot balls even when the wickets aren't coming down his end.
In the nail-biter his side won against Rugby Union, Borgstahl had an economy rate of 1.62 across his eight overs.
It was a rate only one other bowler across the entire competition on Saturday bettered.
Three of Borgstahl's overs were maidens as he bowled well to his field and beat the bat with his pace.
He finished with 1-13 but the job he did in restricting Rugby down one end helped his fellow ORC bowlers find success down the other.
IT is no great secret that Redbacks seamer Clint Moxon is a man who can do damage with the ball, but on Saturday he showed that he can do a job under pressure with the bat.
As a player who began the season with 10 ducks from his 29 prior BODIC innings, Moxon is not someone who you'd expect to be a hero with the bat.
But he does have a BOIDC half century to his credit and now Moxon can boast he's a man who can find the rope when it matters too.
In the final over of his side's match against Colts and with his Redbacks nine down, the pressure was on Moxon as he faced up to Dave Rogerson - a player who'd already taken three wickets.
One run was needed for victory. With two balls remaining Moxon found the rope.
We should give kudos to number 11 Connor Whale too as he finished unbeaten on eight.
As for his bowling efforts so far this season, Moxon took his tally to nine scalps as he claimed 3-26 against Colts. Impressively all but one of his victims have been top order batsmen.
WHILE it's not quite time to start calling him the BOIDC's version of Shane Watson, Cavaliers captain Matt Corben found himself caught in the 90s for the second week running.
After making 91 off 102 against City Colts in round four, bowled by Dan Casey nine short of a ton, on Saturday Corben got even closer.
This time the opening batsman crashed 14 boundaries on his way to an unbeaten 96 off 89 deliveries.
Cavaliers reached the 173 runs it needed for victory over Centrals in the 26th over, but it left the skipper stranded.
So while there's no doubting he's a man in form, once the two-day portion of the season commences Corben would have to rank as the favourite to notch up the latest BOIDC century.
We should also point out it's not the first time Corben has stamped his authority on a season early on either. In 2019-2020 by round five he'd hit an 89, 176, 92 and a 101.
AL DHATT tearing through a batting line-up with his crafty spinners, it's something that we've seen time and time again but cracking out the Howz-Dhatt never gets old.
The CYMS bowler is one of the most experienced players in the BOIDC competition - he played in the original edition and has also made his presence felt since its revival.
He marked his first BOIDC game in the current era with a four-wicket haul against Bathurst City, while on Saturday he showed he was all-Dhatt by taking another five-for.
Dhatt helped CYMS to back-to-back victories to finish the one-day portion of the season as he claimed 5-23 off his eight overs against Centrals.
He removed two players for a duck, while Dhatt also dismissed Josh Coyte (28) and Nathan Rosser (48) after they were set.
It's not the first time Dhatt has enjoyed success against Centrals either, in an epic two-dayer in 2019 he claimed 5-63 from 35 overs of which 12 were maidens.
So to the veteran tweaker, thanks for letting us crack out a glorious pun once more.
WINNING the match on the penultimate ball - it was an effort which saw plenty of buzz in ORC's camp on Saturday afternoon and rightly so.
But the dramatic win did overshadow one of the quickest half centuries we've seen in BOIDC in recent times.
While Rugby Union didn't win the match, Sam Macpherson's 52 off just 18 deliveries was certainly something special.
He belted seven fours and three sixes opening the batting for Rugby for a 288 strike rate.
All but seven runs of Rugby's 59-run opening wicket stand came from his bat.
Macpherson wasn't the only player who could lay claim to man of the match honours in a losing side either.
City Colts captain Russell Gardner made 57 and took 3-30 on Saturday against Bathurst City, but his side went down in a final-over thriller as well.
