Western Advocate
Court

Margaret Carolyn Ellis pleaded guilty in Bathurst Local Court to driving while suspended

Jay-Anna Mobbs
By Jay-Anna Mobbs
Updated November 8 2022 - 7:37pm, first published 6:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Woman with 32 speeding fines 'exceptionally embarrassed' after crashing into a stationary truck

A WOMAN who Magistrate Elizabeth Ellis described as someone who "regularly breaks the law" has fronted court after she collided with a stationary truck.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Jay-Anna Mobbs

Jay-Anna Mobbs

Journalist

Local News

Get the latest Bathurst news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.