Woman with 32 speeding fines 'exceptionally embarrassed' after crashing into a stationary truck

A WOMAN who Magistrate Elizabeth Ellis described as someone who "regularly breaks the law" has fronted court after she collided with a stationary truck.
Margaret Carolyn Ellis, 73, of Maliwa Road, Narara, pleaded guilty in Bathurst Local Court on November 2 to driving while suspended.
Court documents indicate that police said they saw a black Toyota Corolla travel north along the Mitchell Highway in Bathurst about 12.30pm on October 7 this year, before it came to a harsh stop as it approached the intersection with Peel Street.
Ellis - who was driving - was unable to stop the car in time as it collided with a small truck that was stationary with its right indicator light flashing.
Police said they approached both driver's of the respective vehicles and saw there was no damage sustained to the small truck.
The court heard Ellis gave police an unrestricted driver's licence, which was later found to have been suspended from July 21 this year to March 20 next year due to insufficient demerit points.
During sentencing, Ellis' solicitor, Mr Boshier, told the court his client had been driving because she had concerns for her friend, who had been behind the wheel earlier and expressed feeling unwell.
"It was a foolish decision. She inappropriately drove from Lithgow due to concerns an accident would take place ... she was trying to assist her friend," Mr Boshier said.
Mr Boshier told the court Ellis had "numerous speeding fines", which was later revealed to equate to a total of 32, and was "exceptionally embarrassed and remorseful" for her actions.
"There are two major ironies here, Ms Ellis. The first is that you wanted to prevent an accident, yet you did exactly what you were trying to avoid," Magistrate Ellis said.
"The second is you are looked at as an upstanding member of the community, yet you regularly break the law ... there are too many speeding offences to not have a conviction recorded."
Ellis was disqualified from driving for three months.
