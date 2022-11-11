THE Daffodil Cottage Wig Library has added another product to its already impressive repertoire, with the launch of a new Scalp Treatment oil.
This oil was launched on Monday, November 7, in conjunction with Wig Library founders Heather Larnach and Mandy Wilding, and Jessica Morgan-Thomas from Capital Chemist.
Ms Morgan-Thomas was the one who was responsible for creating and compounding the unique formula for the scalp oil, with naturally sensitive ingredients.
"Basically we had to start from scratch really, the girls came to me and they said they would love to make a beautiful hair oil for the lovely women at the wig library," Ms Morgan-Thomas said.
"It took a bit of research, we came to a formula that looked like it included everything that would be required and then we sourced all of the ingredients, which were specialised for the oil itself."
Ms Wilding and Ms Larnach from the Wig Library said that the idea for this oil had been in the pipeline for several years.
It was formulated to provide women who are experiencing hair loss, and in need of services at the Wig Library, with a soothing treatment for the scalp.
"When they have had their head shaved we want to be able to give them this beautiful treatment to put on their head," Ms Wilding said.
"It's a moisturising oil that's going to actually put the moisture back into their head and it's going to be soothing and something they can use regularly to stop the dryness and the sensitivity."
ALSO MAKING NEWS:
This product was able to be formulated thanks to the generous donations of Bathurst residents to the Vanessa Pringle Daffodil Day fundraiser earlier in the year.
"Because of the donations that we get for the Wig Library from the community, every lady that comes to the wig library that would like the scalp treatment, we're more than happy to hand it over free of charge," Ms Wilding said.
"We will give them the care packs plus whatever headwear they need, they've got their choice of beautiful wigs up there and now this little scalp treatment."
This headwear includes scarves, beanies, turbans and wigs.
Adding this service to the Wig Library is another way in which Ms Wilding and Ms Larnach are able to provide a sense of comfort to those who are experiencing an extraordinarily difficult period in their lives.
"Women losing their hair, it's a big thing," Ms Larnach said.
"Sometimes we've got women who can't even look at themselves as their heads are being shaved ... when we finish up with them, with our hot towels and scalp massages and fitting their wigs, they walk out and always have the biggest smile on their face and are so grateful."
Being able to provide women this sense of comfort, however, is something that Ms Wilding and Ms Larnach find to be an absolute privilege.
"To be able to pay it forward; for us to be able to do the little bit that we do to make the transition from someone having to go through cancer treatment and losing their hair, to making them feel more like themselves with a wig or with headwear, or this oil, it's a privilege," Ms Larnach said.
"We're the lucky ones to be able to help them."
As well as the team from Capital Chemist and the team from Daffodil Cottage and the Wig Library teaming up to bring this wonderful product to life, Central Commercial Printers (CCP) also had a part to play.
CCP generously donated the labels that adorn every bottle, to ensure that the product design was as beautiful on the outside as the oil itself.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can access our trusted content:
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.