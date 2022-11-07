BATHURST residents still without gas won't have to wait long to be reconnected, with 75 per cent of relights already complete.
Those still waiting on a hot shower or a stove-cooked meal are being asked to remain patient and not to try to connect the gas themselves.
Jemena operations manager Craig Farrugia said they are moving as quickly as they can through the community to conduct the relighting process in a safe way.
It's important that people don't take matters into their own hands.
"As we move through the community we have a door knocking process, so each of our technicians will attend those premises," Mr Farrugia said.
"If the customers are home we will reinstate gas after we've done a test on the services. If the customer is not home or we can't gain access, we will leave a card with a number and a response where they can contact us and we'll send our technicians out to site.
"I'd encourage customers not to touch their appliances and to follow the instructions that are left on the calling card."
Bathurst plumber Shane Webster said trying to perform do-it-yourself solutions are a big no-no, and working with gas can be very dangerous.
He said it could also cause damage which would make the relighting process for the professionals even harder.
"I've been plumbing for 17 years now and we still take careful actions when we're dealing with gas," Mr Webster said.
"We test everything properly, make sure it's safe, make sure there's no cigarettes lingering around, you just have to do it properly."
Residents have also been warned of the dangers of bringing outdoor gas appliances inside.
Mr Webster said in addition to the explosion risk, a gas leak can be just as dangerous.
"Any plumber will tell you that you can't put a gas bottle inside because if you have a gas leak it's really dangerous," he said.
"LPG is actually heavier than air so it's going to linger in the house, unlike natural gas that's lighter than air.
"It just really needs to be done by professionals. You have to run a test, you have to test everything as you do it and if you're a DIY you're not going to know the testing procedure."
Chifley Police District Superintendent Bob Noble said crews have been working very hard to devise solutions to the gas leak and reconnect residents.
He said everything that can be done is being done and residents need to remain patient and safe.
