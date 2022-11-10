Western Advocate
Court

David Russell Haigh convicted in Bathurst Local Court of drug driving

Jay-Anna Mobbs
Jay-Anna Mobbs
November 10 2022 - 2:30pm
Man taken off the road after being caught driving with cannabis in system

A MAN who got behind the wheel of a car while he had cannabis in his system has been taken off the road for three months.

