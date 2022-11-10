Man taken off the road after being caught driving with cannabis in system

A MAN who got behind the wheel of a car while he had cannabis in his system has been taken off the road for three months.
David Russell Haigh, 43, of De Clouett Place, Windradyne, was absent in Bathurst Local Court on November 2 when he was found guilty of drug driving.
Haigh was behind the wheel of a Holden Rodeo when he was stopped by police on Evernden Road in Windradyne at 8.55am on August 15 this year for mobile breath and drug testing, police documents said.
The court heard Haigh produced a positive result for cannabis, before he was arrested and taken to Bathurst Police Station for secondary testing.
While in custody, Haigh submitted a second positive result for the drug, which was later confirmed by forensic analysis.
Magistrate Elizabeth Ellis noted Haigh had "several speed matters" on his record before she convicted and suspended his licence.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can access our trusted content:
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.