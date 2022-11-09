Western Advocate
Court

Gregory Ian Willott pleads guilty in Bathurst Local Count to three counts of intimidation

Jay-Anna Mobbs
By Jay-Anna Mobbs
Updated November 9 2022 - 3:26pm, first published 3:00pm
'Bugger the law': Man threatens the use of guns when faced with losing government assistance

A MAN who threatened to "take matters" into his own hands by using firearms after he was faced with losing his financial government assistance has fronted court.

