'Bugger the law': Man threatens the use of guns when faced with losing government assistance

A MAN who threatened to "take matters" into his own hands by using firearms after he was faced with losing his financial government assistance has fronted court.
Gregory Ian Willott, 63, of Byers Place, Kelso, pleaded guilty in Bathurst Local Court on November 2 to three counts of intimidation.
Police documents presented to the court for sentence reveal Willott's three victims coordinated a phone consultation with him on August 18 this year to inform of a relative's decision to stay in the care of a support provider in Bathurst.
During the conversation, one of the victim's took notes as all three had previous encounters with Willott.
The court heard Willott threatened the victims during the conversation, which included "surely to Christ you can convince him to come home, if you don't convince him then I'll take matters into my own hands, legal or illegal. Some people will be physically hurt".
"Make sure your funeral plan is paid up ... If I'm pushed, I'll do it, I've done it before ... That is not a threat, it's a promise," Willott continued.
"I've never held a gun but there's a first for everything ... Bugger the law."
The following day, all three victims went to Bathurst Police Station and gave statements where they described feeling threatened by Willott and feared he would carry out the threats of violence.
Police said they went to Willott's residence and spoke with him regarding the incident about 11am on September 2 this year.
The court heard Willott agreed he mentioned firearms and their use, and admitted to "being hot under the collar" and threatening violence.
Willott told police he didn't know how he would live without a relationship with the relative or the financial assistance provided by the government to someone caring for an individual with a disability.
During sentencing, Willott's Legal Aid solicitor, Mr Kuan, told the court his client was "stupid, irrational and carried on like an idiot" at the time.
"If he could, he would apologise for his actions," Mr Kuan said.
"He let his emotions get the better of him, it was out of character.
"He thought he was going to lose his [relative], and at that point he thought he was going to be alone for the first time in years ... he was worried he was going to lose his pension."
Magistrate Elizabeth Ellis said Willott's threats were to the high end of the scale and not, by any means, trivial.
"You just seemed to lose all control," Magistrate Ellis said.
"You were saying nothing was going to stop you and 'bugger the law'."
Willott was convicted and placed on a 12-month conditional release order.
