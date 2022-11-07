EFFORTS to reconnect the Bathurst community to gas have moved at lightning fast speeds, with it anticipated that all affected homes could be hooked back in before the end of the week.
As the impact of damage to the Young-Lithgow pipeline came to light, the Australian Pipeline Authority (APA) and Jemena had thought it could take three or four weeks to restore the gas supply.
But additional resources have helped to accelerate the process, and they couldn't be prouder of everyone's efforts.
Jemena operations manager Craig Farrugia said plans have been able to be refined, enabling people to move quicker.
"When the event first took place, we weren't really sure what we were dealing with to begin with and as the various groups have come together we have certainly been able to refine our plans, refine our response to it, which has certainly enabled us to quickly, safely and effectively move quicker than we initially anticipated," he said.
Technicians have come in from right across the country to assist with the make-safe works and the manual re-light process and, as of Monday evening, around 75 per cent of houses and businesses had been reconnected.
All aged care facilities, Meals on Wheels providers, other welfare support centres and the local swimming pool had also had gas restored.
"The response from not only our organisation, but the support from the broader industry, has been phenomenal," Mr Farrugia said.
"We've got around 150 people on site today (Monday). We've got technicians from right across NSW, we've got support from Queensland, we've got support from South Australia and today we've got a whole group of technicians arriving from Western Australia as well.
"Our crews are working to ensure we manage fatigue and we do this safely, but in essence we're working from sun up to sun down and overnight we have a number of people available on-call for any events that may arise."
Member for Bathurst Paul Toole has also praised the efforts of everyone involved.
"It's tracking now better than first anticipated. We were talking weeks and now we're talking about Bathurst potentially being back on within a week," he said.
The work is not over, though.
While the 12,000 or so affected properties in Bathurst should be reconnected within days, further work needs to be done to get gas restored in Oberon, Lithgow and Wallerawang.
The APA anticipates the first temporary gas solution for those three communities will be in place by Friday, November 11.
It will provide limited gas supply to parts of these communities.
Jemena will then be able to connect some customers, prioritising hospitals, aged care facilities, other community facilities, and life support and other vulnerable customers, which will take up to an additional week.
The APA is also working on a second temporary solution, which involves building a temporary pipeline which would enable full gas supply for all customers to be reinstated into the Wallerawang, Lithgow, and Oberon areas. This should be in place by early next week.
After the temporary solution has been established, Jemena will commence the process of reconnecting customers which is expected to take another week for all customers to be reconnected.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can access our trusted content:
I have been a journalist at the Western Advocate since 2014.
I have been a journalist at the Western Advocate since 2014.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.