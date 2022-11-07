WELL, well, well. The weather gods tried their hardest to stop the weekend's cricket action, but curators and grounds staff deserve a big pat on the back for their efforts to put players on the field.
And luckily for cricket fanatics, a full round of Bathurst Orange Inter District Cricket (BOIDC) means team of the week returns.
We're not batting as deep as last week but there's still plenty of talent ready to hit the pitch for this formidable side.
It's looking like Matt Corben might have his name first picked every week after another stellar performance.
As a wicket-keeper and captain, he fills plenty of needs for this side but his ability with the bat is everything and the opener hit another tally of runs with 96 not out from 89 balls against Centrals.
While Corben's strike rate was impressive, it wasn't even close to Sam Macpherson's.
With 52 runs off 18 balls which included seven fours and three sixes, Macpherson went berserk and is more than deserving of his spot.
THERE'S plenty of team of the week debutants featuring this week as players start to hit their strides.
After Orange City elected to bowl, CYMS started with a 52-run opening stand before more pain came when Thomas Belmonte arrived at the crease.
A commanding 68 off 59 balls for the CYMS captain went a long way to securing victory for his side.
Plenty of leadership features this week with three captains in the top four as Russell Gardner also makes his first team of the week appearance.
Gardner top-scored for his side with 57 off 79 but unfortunately couldn't lead the team to victory.
If Oliver Newton had support around him, who knows where his innings could've gone. Striding out to the middle, the score was 3-71 when he arrived before it became 10-187 with Newton still there on 66.
His opponent, Hugh Parsons, had the better day on a winning team with the aggressive batsman hitting three sixes and four fours for his 63.
NORMALLY a middle order batsman, Fletcher Rose shifts down in this side but had to be picked for securing 3-33 in his first game of the season.
Flynn Taylor was superb with the ball in a losing side, finishing with 3-24 while David Rogerson continued his form, claiming 3-29.
Redback Clint Moxon must be walking on cloud nine with the experienced pace bowler in a purple patch of form. His performance for Bathurst in the Western Zone Premier League was outstanding with five wickets before taking 3-26 on the weekend.
Rounding off the side is CYMS stalwart Al Dhatt who takes the title of best performer for the week with 5-23 in his dismantling of Orange City.
Team of the week tally:
Two appearances - Connor Slattery, Andrew Brown, Jameel Qureshi, Matt Fearnley, Clint Moxon, Matt Corben, David Rogerson.
One appearance - Mac Webster, Wes Lummis, Yousuf Qureshi, Cameron Laird, Daryl Kennewell, Matthew Holmes, Lachlan Skelly, Ed Morrish, Cooper Brien, Henry Shoemark, Brett Causer, Fletcher Rose, Flynn Taylor, Al Dhatt, Sam Macpherson, Russell Gardner, Thomas Belmonte, Oliver Newton, Hugh Parsons.
Lachlan Harper is a sports reporter at the Central Western Daily. Contact: lachlan.harper@austcommunitymedia.com.au
