THE Australian Emotional Wellness Association is encouraging the people of Bathurst to 'Stroll & Roll' as a way to improve their emotional wellbeing.
These walks will take place each week, on Tuesday mornings, with the first walk to set off on November 15.
These journeys will begin at 6:30am, with the departure point being Doppio Cafe on Keppel Street.
These walks are set out to provide people of all ages and abilities with one morning each week in which to positively greet the day and connect with others.
Whether walking, using a wheelchair or mobility scooter or pushing a pram, everybody is encouraged to participate.
Bathurst's founding member of the Australian Emotional Wellness Association (AEWA) Sue Bowden, said the walk will follow the same course each week, as a means to highlight the beauty of Bathurst.
"We've mapped-out a simple route around town, that takes in the beauty of the river, Kings Parade and Machattie Park, as well as featured streetscapes of George and Keppel Streets," she said.
"We're big believers in the value of making the time to connect with yourself, and your environment- including other people."
The purpose of these walks is to allow people to find the time and space in their lives to actively reflect on their experiences, without any pressure to participate in discussions.
"No one is forced to talk, but everyone is encouraged to show up," Ms Bowden said.
"It could just be getting out of bed, noticing the birds and the trees, or maybe it's working through somethings that's been on their mind."
Though the immediate purpose of these walks is to provide people with a safe and healthy way to develop a sense of connection to their community, it's also about promoting emotional wellness as a whole.
According to secretary of AEWA David Cumming, emotional wellness goes far beyond the label of mental health.
"Emotional wellness ... look[s] at how we feel about ourselves, our relationships, and the possibilities of our lives," he said.
The Stroll & Roll program is supported by Australia Post, Simplot, and the Bathurst RSL Sub-branch.
To participate in the weekly walks, or to find out more information, visit aewa.org.au.
