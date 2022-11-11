PARENTS of Kelso Public School are calling for Bathurst Council to advocate for the safety of their children while arriving and leaving the grounds.
The main entrance of the school is located on Gilmour Street, and parents are advocating for a pedestrian crossing, or some form of safety measure, to be put in to make crossing the road safer.
Kelso Public parent and P&C member Antonina Certoma said there's been many near misses where kids have gone to cross the road and haven't seen a car coming, and it's time something's done to make arriving and leaving the school a safer process.
"Because this is a state road apparently they [council] can't do much, I've asked them to advocate for us," Ms Certoma said.
"Federal and state start at local. If a council can't advocate for residents what's the point of having a council.
"What's the cost of a life? Do we have to have an incident before something is done."
While the school has two other entry points - On Boyd Street and Barina Parkway - the Gilmour Street entrance is the main access point to the school, and the only one that people can use once school has started and the gates are locked.
While the parents of Kelso Public have been fighting for a pedestrian crossing for years, the school is continuing to increase in numbers, and combined with the number of times Hereford Street has been closed this year has further sparked the push.
When flooding causes the Hereford Street bridge to go under, the traffic backs right up along Gilmour Street.
"I challenge for anyone to come here and look every single day during school zone, morning and afternoon, when the bridge is closed because it's absolute chaos," Ms Certoma said.
As Gilmour Street is a state road, it is the NSW Government's responsibility to observe the safety conditions of the road, not Bathurst Council.
Councillor Warren Aubin said for a pedestrian crossing to be warranted on a state road, the number of pedestrians multiplied by cars must equal at least 60,000.
If that requirement hasn't been met and council takes it upon itself to put in a crossing, then they become liable for any accidents at the site.
Transport for NSW completed observations of traffic and pedestrian movements around Kelso Public earlier this year, on July 27 and 28.
Transport for NSW director west Alistair Lunn said they observed many positive safety behaviours, including parents meeting their children at the gate and crossing the road with them.
After their observations and a meeting in August 2022 with representatives from Kelso Public and Bathurst Council, it was determined that a pedestrian crossing would not be appropriate on Gilmour Street.
"It was found that installing a crossing facility would result in the loss of parking spaces, including the two disability parking spaces along the school frontage, for residents and the school community," Mr Lunn said.
"In addition, there would be a 250-metre to 700-metre walk from the school frontage to a crossing facility and the nearest pick-up/drop-off zone."
