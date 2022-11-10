Western Advocate
Court

Melissa Anne Tate pleaded guilty in Bathurst Local Court to intimidation

Jay-Anna Mobbs
By Jay-Anna Mobbs
Updated November 10 2022 - 12:59pm, first published 12:30pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Woman who 'cowardly' intimidated someone fresh out of ICU told she could end up behind bars

A WOMAN has been placed on a 12-month community correction order after she "cowardly" intimidated a person who had just been released from intensive care.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Jay-Anna Mobbs

Jay-Anna Mobbs

Journalist

Local News

Get the latest Bathurst news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.