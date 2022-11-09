I WOULD like to thank everyone involved in the response to the gas outage in our region.
There has been a multiagency response to restore the gas connections to businesses and households and council has had 120 of our staff involved working tirelessly along with state departments, Jemena and APA staff to get the situation rectified.
I would also like to praise our community for their resilience and patience during this difficult time.
Lastly, I would like to remind everyone to please look after one another and check in on your neighbours and loved ones.
THE countdown is on to the long-awaited Supercheap Auto Bathurst International.
This is Mount Panorama's newest event which will run from November 11 to 13.
There will be seven racing categories with the headline event being the final round of the Supercheap Auto TCR Australia Series with Australian drivers representing brands from Germany, France, Italy Japan and South Korea.
A series of off-track events will be held to complement the activities on the track.
I encourage you to bring your friends and family and come along to join the fun.
Circuit to City - Thursday, November 10 from 4pm to 8pm:
Concert in Machattie Park - Saturday, November 12 from 12pm to 9pm:
