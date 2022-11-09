Western Advocate

Safety has been the priority in this distressing situation for the region | State politics

By Member for Bathurst Paul Toole
November 10 2022 - 10:00am
Member for Bathurst Paul Toole and Inspector David Abercrombie receiving a briefing at the Emergency Operations Centre.

I WANT to thank each and every one of you for your patience during what has been a very challenging time for everyone.

