Western Advocate

A rare lunar eclipse will give the moon a reddish hue this evening

AM
By Alise McIntosh
Updated November 8 2022 - 4:14pm, first published 4:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
The Blood Moon will be visible in the night sky from 8pm tonight. Picture supplied from the Bathurst Observatory Research Facility

THOUGH the thought of a blood moon may be frightening to some, the reality is that the phenomena created by a lunar eclipse will be quite beautiful.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
AM

Alise McIntosh

Journalist

Local News

Get the latest Bathurst news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.