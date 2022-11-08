THOUGH the thought of a blood moon may be frightening to some, the reality is that the phenomena created by a lunar eclipse will be quite beautiful.
There will be a lunar eclipse gracing the Australian skies tonight, Tuesday, November 8, with peack times for Bathurst viewing being from approximately 8pm until around midnight.
Ray Pickard from the Bathurst Observatory Research Facility said that the eclipse is an interesting way to watch how the solar system works.
"So tonight is a lunar eclipse, so the moon will pass into Earth's shadow and you should start to see the Earth's shadow begin to creep across the moon from around about 8:10pm tonight," he said.
"Then at about 9:20pm, the moon will be fully immersed, and you will actually be able to see the moon take on that reddish glowing hue from the light bending through Earth's atmosphere.
"Mid-Eclipse is around about 10pm and the moon will sort of start to pass back out of Earth's shadow from about 10:50pm."
According to Mr Pickard, the lunar eclipse is the perfect way to enjoy a night of free entertainment.
"It's one of those free events that nature puts on and you don't even really need a telescope to see it," he said.
"It's a nice, cheap evenings entertainment."
This is the last time that an eclipse of this nature will be visible in Australian skies until 2025.
"I recommend people go out and have a look ... we won't actually get to see one from Australia anyway for about another three years, and this one is nice and conveniently timed for us so you don't sort of have to get up before sunrise or any of those things," Mr Pickard said.
According to Mr Pickard, this lunar eclipse will be particularly interesting, as it is estimated that the moon will take on a different hue than expected, due to recent natural disasters.
"Scientists find it interesting to see exactly what tinge of Orange the moon will go," he said.
"There was a big volcanic eruption from Tonga this year, and that put a lot of volcanic ash and dust into the atmosphere, which is still sort of floating around Earth, so we actually expect this one to be a bit darker than more eclipses."
Unlike solar eclipses, there are no safety precautions that are required to view the lunar eclipse, which is why Mr Pickard said he would recommend anyone take the time to get outside and take in the beauty of the blood moon.
"It's perfectly safe to observe, I would recommend a deck chair and a good bottle of red," he said.
