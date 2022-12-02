Western Advocate

CSU staff contribute to paper that could help shape healthcare in the future

Amy Rees
By Amy Rees
Updated December 2 2022 - 1:29pm, first published 12:30pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Western Local Health District member Gabrielle McNamara along with Charles Sturt University academics Tegan Hartmann (pictured), Caroline Robertson and Rachel Rossiter excited to have their work published. Picture by Amy Rees

A RECENT study has shown the positive effects exercise has on older people living with a mental illness in regional areas, and three Charles Sturt University staff are thrilled to have been part of the process.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Amy Rees

Amy Rees

Local News

Get the latest Bathurst news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.