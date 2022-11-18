THEY say you can't teach an old dog new tricks, but Bathurst's teaching alumni spent Tuesday, November 8, learning about the new ways in which teaching is facilitated.
Approximately 100 Bathurst Teachers College (BTC) alumni were present for a reunion luncheon that was held in the James Hardie Room at Charles Sturt University (CSU).
This luncheon was to celebrate 71 years since the first intake of teaching students in 1951, and saw special guest speaker and alumna Michelle Michael attend.
Mrs Micheal, who was a part of the COVID-19 taskforce at the NSW Department of Education, delivered a presentation on the new teaching methods that were adopted during the pandemic.
This presentation was particularly relevant, as a large portion of the alumni reuniting, were once posted in some of the most rural towns in NSW.
ALSO MAKING NEWS:
"There would be thousands of years of educational experience sitting in that room ... this is about looking forward and looking back," she said.
"They started teaching in some of our most remote small schools across NSW and it's celebrating what they've actually done and contributed to the education, and the life trajectory of so many young people in NSW, and also how it's changed."
In order to highlight these changes to the way education is presented, the reunion saw a demonstration of the work of School of the Air.
School of the Air is an online educational service which is delivered to students in the most remote areas of NSW, and also served as a means to develop teaching methodologies that were employed during the pandemic.
"The growth and the ability of technology to afford us things that we've never ever dreamed would be able to be afforded to young people now is a really amazing thing that these people will actually see," Mrs Michael said.
"The remote hybrid experience opened up doors that we never thought we would ever see.
"It's very much a change of thinking and figuring out the best bits to take forward."
Mrs Michael felt that the way to understand the best parts of these learning experiences to bring forward was by utilising the untapped knowledge of the alumni.
"I think the call of arms here is the mentorship ... that really experienced educators bring," she said.
"The people that are sitting in that room, for them to be able to talk to a new teacher about the issues they might be facing ... they will have lived the experiences and the professional experiences, that I suspect new teachers are going through.
"To have someone at the other end of the line, or to mentor them through a conversation that they might be having with a student, or a parent, or another colleague, that is what is sitting in that room that I think is untapped."
This sentiment was shared by Charles Sturt University's Vice Chancellor Renee Leon, who was incredibly grateful for the positive impact that these graduates have made.
"These graduates have the potential to change lives, inspire dreams, and push the limits of human potential," she said.
"Each of our alumni in this room today is living history and testament to the impact your admirable profession has on the future for all."
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can access our trusted content:
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.