Perthville Public School falls just short of Western glory

THEY'VE enjoyed a stellar season, but the girls from Perthville Public School have fallen just short of glory in the final of the NSWPSSA Western girls cricket knockout.
Up against a formidable Wellington Public School in the final at Geurie, Perthville bowled first and restricted their opponents to 112.
In the chase, Perthville star and Western representative cricketer Charlotte Shoemark carried her bat with a score of 35, the highest score of the match, but it wasn't enough to claim victory, with the team falling nine runs short.
Perthville deputy principal and coach Kurt Dickson said he was extremely proud of his school's performance in the competition.
"I'm really proud. We even had a year three student play - Juliet Reipsman," he said.
READ MORE:
"With a school our size, we take players of all ages, given we can't selected all year five or year six players. It was a collective effort. Only two girls have a game of cricket on the weekend
"Our Western region cricketer, Charlotte Shoemark, carried her bat almost to the end of the innings. She only fell with three overs remaining.
"It looked as if she was going to get us home, but she was caught out with a really good catch. That ultimately led to us losing out remaining wickets for 103."
Shoemark was one of just two Perthville players that have played club cricket outside of school, the other being Tayla Bonham.
"The rest of our team are just made of girls who have a good go, playing at school," he said.
"I'm super proud. This team of girls plus a few others enjoyed success in soccer as well. All the girls are multi-disciplined players."
Dickson said the run in the Western knockout caps off what has been a fantastic year for girls sport at the school.
"It capped off a really good year. With a school our size and to be playing a school with three Western region representatives, they played really well," he said.
"They're a great bunch of girls and to make it all the way to a Western region final and come so close in a nail-biting finish is really lovely."
Each team had 25 overs each, with players who hit 40 required to retire.
Shoemark's dismissal in the final was the only time she had been out throughout the knockout.
After a bye in the first round, Perthville defeated Orange Public School by six runs in round two, followed by a 58-run win over Blayney Public School in the quarter finals.
In the semi-final, Perthville defeated Forbes by just one run.
