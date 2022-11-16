Man's decision to throw a cigarette lighter at someone costs him hundreds of dollars

"HE CALLED me a pedophile so I threw me lighter at him."
That's what Joshua Jay Evans, 20, of Parnham Street, West Bathurst, told police before he was convicted in his absence at Bathurst Local Court on November 2 for destroying property.
Police documents tendered to the court for sentence reveal Evans parked his silver Holden Commodore out the front of the victim's address about 9.30am on September 21 this year.
Evans began to yell at the victim words to the effect of "what's the go with the report and why do you keep abusing me?".
The court heard Evans threw a yellow cigarette lighter with force towards the victim, which hit the front window of the house and caused a hole in the fly screen.
"I'm not going to stop with this," Evans said before he drove away.
The victim called police who arrived a short time later, before they went and spoke with Evans at his address at 6.15pm.
When police asked his intentions in throwing the lighter, Evans said "to smack him in the mouth".
Police suggested Evans stay away from the victim and he said "if he does it again he'll cop it, that's for sure".
Magistrate Elizabeth Ellis found the charge against Evans proven and fined him $400.
News and court reporter for the Western Advocate.
