A two-year-old boy has been transferred to a major hospital by air suffering serious injuries after a dog attack in Cowra, Tuesday.
Cowra police have set up a crime scene at a motel on Grenfell Road after two dogs attacked a two-year-old about 10.30am Tuesday morning.
Police and ambulance attended and found the toddler with severe injuries to the face and neck.
He was transported to Cowra Hospital where he was stabilised so he could be transported by air to another hospital.
The two-year-old is in a critical condition.
A resident of Cowra in central west NSW I have an interest in news and community events that range from court and sport to village shows and community meeting. As regional editor I enjoy helping to collect and relay news for communities covered in print and online by the Cowra Guardian, Canowindra News, Boorowa News, Grenfell Record, Cootamundra Herald, Parkes Champion Post, Forbes Advocate and Young Witness. Email andrew.fisher@austcommunitymedia.com.au
