World-wide shortage of diabetes drug Ozempic has hit Bathurst

Amy Rees
Updated November 10 2022 - 1:52pm, first published 1:00pm
Type two diabetes medication Ozempic out of supply until March 2023 after a TikTok promoting its weight loss abilities went viral. Picture by Amy Rees

BATHURST residents living with diabetes may have to look for an alternate medication, after supply of a drug used to treat the disease has run out due to a TikTok going viral.

Local News

