Woman given rare lifeline by the court after declaring drugs cost her 'everything'

A 24-YEAR-OLD woman who "lost everything" because of drug use has been given a final lifeline by the courts to get her life back on track.
Samantha Lea Hawes-Frazer of Pine Mount Road, Woodstock, pleaded guilty in Bathurst Local Court on November 2 to a string of charges, which included:
Court documents reveal police were called to a single motor vehicle accident on the O'Connell Road in Brewongle about 8.30am on April 19 this year.
Police said they went to the scene and saw a red Ford Falcon laying on its roof on the left side of the road in the embankment facing north.
The court heard police spoke with a witness who saw the vehicle travel at a speed that was greater than the 80 kilometre per hour speed signs that were in place at the time.
The witness said a female driver - later identified as Hawes-Frazer - crawled out from the driver's side of the vehicle before she was taken from the scene in a red Holden Commodore that was driven away in the direction of Bathurst.
Two other witnesses gave their accounts to police, including one which said the driver - Hawes-Frazer - overtook them on double white lines.
Police then searched the vehicle before it was towed from the scene and found a wallet that had Hawes-Frazer's licence inside.
Checks on her licence revealed she was suspended from driving until July 25 due to exceeding her demerit point threshold for a provisional licence holder.
The court was told police went to Bathurst Base Hospital the same day and saw Hawes-Frazer lying in a bed with a neck brace on. Police were told by a nurse Hawes-Frazer had not suffered any serious injuries.
Police said they went to an address on Bannerman Crescent in Kelso at 5pm to speak with the owner of the Ford Falcon when they saw the red Holden Commodore involved in the incident drive past.
Police said they performed a u-turn and stopped the vehicle on Bonner Street, and saw a male in the driver's seat and Hawes-Frazer in the passenger seat.
Police said they introduced themselves and placed a form of demand in regard to who was driving at the time of the accident.
"I remember driving in a work zone as the 80 kilometre per hour signs were slapping me in the face," Hawes-Frazer said to police.
"The rear passenger tyre hit a lump on the side of the road and I lost control. I tried to correct the steering but the vehicle rolled over about six times.
"I know because my eyes were open and I was counting how many times I rolled over."
Police arrested Hawes-Frazer and took her to Bathurst Police Station where she said "I won't lie but I was going very fast" when asked about the speed she was travelling.
On a separate occasion, Hawes-Frazer was caught driving with a suspended licence with methamphetamine in her system on June 10 this year at 10.20pm.
On the same day, she was found with two clear resealable bags containing cannabis, as well as a small bag of methamphetamine and a 'water pipe' inside sunglasses that were inside the car.
Hawes-Frazer also had a number of cards that did not belong to her in her possession, which included pension, photo, and Medicare cards, a driver's licence, MasterCard and Visa card.
She was also found with 0.94 grams of cannabis and 0.33 grams of crystal substance in her possession on August 5 this year at 11.30pm.
During sentencing, Hawes-Frazer's Legal Aid solicitor, Mr Kuan, told the court his client had been accepted into The Glen rehabilitation facility, and said she "takes her rehabilitation extremely seriously".
"She unfortunately turned to drug use to self-medicate but quickly realised where drug use gets her and it's not a place she wants to be," Mr Kuan said.
"She has lost everything as a result of drug use."
Magistrate Elizabeth Ellis commended Hawes-Frazer on her decision to proactively gain rehabilitation and therefore gave her an alternative to time in prison.
"I don't do this often. Usually you would go to jail for this, if you hadn't started your rehabilitation, you would be spending tonight there," Magistrate Ellis said.
Hawes-Frazer was placed on an intensive correction order for 12 months with the condition that she abstain from drugs and continue to engage in rehabilitation.
She was also ordered to do 100 hours of unpaid community service work.
News and court reporter for the Western Advocate.
