Andrew Gee renews calls for financial assistance after gas outage

Updated November 9 2022 - 2:42pm, first published 10:00am
Member for Calare Andrew Gee has called for financial assistance for the region following the gas crisis. Picture supplied

MEMBER for Calare Andrew Gee has accused the state and federal governments of ignoring calls for disaster assistance as a gas outage continues to affect Central West communities.

