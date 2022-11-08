It's been hailed as one of the best Eglinton Tennis Club championships in history, with champagne tennis flowing from all over the court from all players.
The highlight of the championships was no doubt the return of former open singles and doubles champion James Church.
Church turned back the clock in this year's event winning both the open singles and doubles events for which he can justifiably be proud of.
Church won the singles event 4-6, 6-2, and 10-6 in the super tiebreaker over the well fancied Dave Craft.
Craft was quick out of the boxes taking the first set but Church quickly clawed his way back and took the second set in brilliant fashion.
READ MORE:
It was all in the super tiebreaker that Church let his racket do the talking to take the match.
In the open doubles Church partnered two time open doubles champion John Bullock.
The critics believed that Slugger was over the hill in taking his third open title and that he and Church would have to play exceptional tennis to win the title.
Well the egg is still rolling down the critics faces as Bullock and Church turned back the clock to capture one of the most thrilling victories.
With five pairs in the open round robin event, Church and Bullock won 9-0 against the Tree-Hindmarch duo, 9-5 against the husband and wife duo of Iron Lady and Rod Schumacher, 9-8 against the Reiri-Molkentin duo (of which they were down 7-1) and 9-2 against the father and son duo of Dave and Lincoln Craft to take the title.
In the A grade event it was Kurt Booth who turned heads taking out both the A grade singles and doubles events.
Booth won the singles over Armaan Jahangiri 4-6, 6-1, 10-4 in the super tiebreaker.
It was a double for Booth as he and Adrian Hotham carved up their opponents playing some vintage tennis to take the doubles event in fine style.
The B Grade event saw some exciting tennis with Leo Meares taking out both the singles and doubles event.
Meares won the singles over Jim Geyer 9-2 in a flawless display of tennis.
Meares made it a double as he and Stacey Marwick played well above there ability in winning the B grade doubles event on 36 points.
Congratulations to all the winners and especially a huge thank you to co-ordinator of the championships Rod Schumacher for staging an absolute fantastic championships. Bravo Rod.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can access our trusted content:
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.