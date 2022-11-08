With five pairs in the open round robin event, Church and Bullock won 9-0 against the Tree-Hindmarch duo, 9-5 against the husband and wife duo of Iron Lady and Rod Schumacher, 9-8 against the Reiri-Molkentin duo (of which they were down 7-1) and 9-2 against the father and son duo of Dave and Lincoln Craft to take the title.

