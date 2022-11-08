Players take to the greens for another week of bowls

Mixed Pairs
Susie Simmons and partner Geoff Lockwood from Orange City had a successful weekend at Parkes, winning their way through to the State Mixed Pairs Finals. After beating three Parkes Rail teams for the playoff, Susie and Geoff defeated Parkes Rail and Condobolin. Well done Susie and Geoff!
Our team of Fours that went to the Dubbo International had a tough draw, playing against the winners and other finalists. John Archer, Ray Fitzalan, Daniel Prasad and Mark Fitzalan (Nyngan) flew the flag for Bathurst City but came home without any rewards.
Social Bowls
Wednesday, November 2
Game one, rink 16: Ian Cunningham and Phil Murray had a good win over Ian Shaw and James Nau. Ian C and Phil were leading 13-6 after nine ends when Ian S and James closed the gap to three. Ian C and Phil then took charge of the game, claiming the next nine ends to finish on 28-10.
Game two, rank 17: There was a much closer result when Alby Homer and Jim Grives beat Joe Young and Ian Schofield by one shot, 20-19. It was pretty close, with the score of 9-7 in favour of Joe and Ian after ten ends. They kicked ahead over the next three ends to lead 14-8. Jim and Alby soon equalised on 14-all then led 19-15 after eighteen ends. Joe and Ian came within a shot by scoring a three, but singles for each kept Alby and Jim in the winner's seat.
Saturday, November 5
Game one, rink two: Bob Lindsay, John Fulton and Paul Rodenhuis had the narrowest of wins over Garry Hotham, Ian Schofield and Phil Murray. It was a close, low-scoring game with the scores differing by fewer than four shots throughout and equal on two occasions. Going into the last end, Bob's team was two-down. Holding two, Bob's last bowl got a rub to make three for the win, 15-14. Again, Phil played very well against Paul.
Game two, rink three: Joe Young, Kevin Miller and Judy Rodenhuis defeated the team of Jim Grives, Bob Foster and Louise Hall with the score of 23-16. Jim's team had the early lead, 7-2 but Joe's team soon equalised on 8-all. A good run over the next six ends saw them leading 19-9 after the fourteenth end. They held the lead comfortably until the end. Judy was playing well, hitting the kitty ten times according to Jim.
Game three, rink four: Alby Homer, Chris Stafford and Ian Shaw defeated the team of Ray Noonan, Bruce Rich and Barry McPherson with a score of 25-19. After being 9-all after eight ends, Alby's side added another nine in the next five ends. Ray's team came close, 19-16 after eighteen ends but Alby's side put on six to seal the deal.
Game four, rink five: Paul Reece, Anthony Morrissey and visitor Rob Baker beat Denis Oxley, Brian Burke and Arch Ledger 21-15. Paul's team were never headed on their way to victory although Denis' team came close at times. Paul's team led 8-2 after eight, then 13-5 after twelve. Denis' side then came close, only two-down on 14-12 after the sixteenth end. Paul's side then came home strongly, winning another seven shots against three.
Game five, rink six: Another close game, this time between Bryan Bromfield, John McDonagh and James Nau playing against Alex Birkens, Annette McPherson and Trevor Kellock. We had equal scores at 6-,7-, 9- then 11-all after fifteen ends. Bryan's crew had a three-shot lead after the nineteenth end; Alex's side came back with only a couple of singles to go down 16-15.
Bathurst Real Estate Juniors
Nolan Stafford skipped for father Chris against Paul Rodenhuis and Flynn Armstrong. Nolan and Chris were too good, leading 4-2 with one end to go. They scored a four to take the win 8-2.
Coaching classes are held on Saturday mornings from 10-11:30. We are also offering classes on a Friday afternoon from 4-5.30pm. Parents are welcome to play barefoot bowls while the classes are running. Contact Paul Rodenhuis on 0408 449 211 for more details.
By the Bowling Shark
At the Majellan this week we saw the main green undergo maintenance which means the club is done to one green. A huge thanks goes out to the volunteers who assisted on the day and a special thanks to Tim Pickstone for organising the day. Again, without the volunteers of the club we wouldn't have a club. Well done all.
This is how the week rolled.
Tuesday, November 1: Mixed Day (Melbourne Cup)
Rink two: Bryce Peard, Sally Colebatch and Allan Clark were 6all after seven ends against Liz Draper, Graham Scott and Peter Zylstra. Team Clark picked up five points on the ninth to push them ahead and go on to win the match 15-10.
Rink three: Robert Raithby, Ron Hollebone and Ron McGarry drew level on the 10th (10-all) against Terry Clark, Dawn Howarth and Kevin Miller. Team McGarry continued to push forward and took the win 15- 11.
Rink four: Ray Minogue, Peter Hope and Phil Burgess had a low scoring match against Jake Shurmer, Josh Robinson and Noel Witney. With level scores on the 10th (7-all) the match only went another two ends for team Burgess to take the win 9-8.
Rink five: Steve Glencourse and Leonie McGarry were in a struggle to gain momentum against Jim Clark and Pauline Clark. Team Clark was in the box seat with a 15-7 lead by the 13th. Team Clark going onto win 20-10.
Rink six: Val Zystra and Des Sanders were level on two occasions, on the 6 th (5-all) and again on the 11th (11-all) against Marg Hayes and Max Elms. Team Sanders took the lead the next end only for Team Elms to fight back and take it back, but Team Sanders snatched victory on the last end winning 23-21.
Saturday, November 5
Rink ten: Terry James, Ron McGarry and Mick McDonald levelled the score on the 7th (6-all) against Greg Cross, Ron Hollebone and John Hobson. Team Hobson saw the opportunity and grabbed the lead with both hands and went onto win the match 22-17.
Rink 11: Phillipe Legall, Max Elms and Laci Koszta missed fired at the start to give the opposition of Robert Raithby, Trevor Sharpham and Michael Nobes a good head start. Team Nobes needed the gap on the 13th (22-7) as Team Koszta came fighting back but fell short to go down 25-21.
Rink 12: Dennis Harvey, Greg Quartly Scott and Mick Sewell gave it to Peter Mathis, Jeff Adams and Noel Witney from the 4th end to gain the lead. Team Sewell opened a huge gap of 25-9 but the wheels fell off on the 17th to 19th ends for Team Witney to score 15 points on the three ends. The buffer was just enough for Team Sewell to win 28-24.
Rink 13: Greg Hallett and Peter Zylstra didn't do enough in the front end of their match against Des Sanders and Ian Warren who were 22-8 in front by the 13th. Team Warren continued the scoring train to take the match by 11 points to win 33-22.
Rink 14: Peter Phegan and Graham Scott were being taught a lesson by Terry Clark and Ron Hogan with a 21-7 lead by the 13th. Team Scott fought back, but just fell short in the end to go down 22-20.
This wraps up another great week at the Majellan Bowling Club so until next week, be kind to each other, see you on the green and stay frosty.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.