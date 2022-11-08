Players take to the greens for another week of bowls

Game two, rank 17: There was a much closer result when Alby Homer and Jim Grives beat Joe Young and Ian Schofield by one shot, 20-19. It was pretty close, with the score of 9-7 in favour of Joe and Ian after ten ends. They kicked ahead over the next three ends to lead 14-8. Jim and Alby soon equalised on 14-all then led 19-15 after eighteen ends. Joe and Ian came within a shot by scoring a three, but singles for each kept Alby and Jim in the winner's seat.