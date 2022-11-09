Come and try wheelchair rugby league this Saturday

IF YOU'VE ever wanted to try wheelchair rugby league, well there's a perfect opportunity this Saturday.
The Bathurst Indoor Sports Stadium will host a come-and-try event, which has been put on by the Canberra Region Wheelchair Rugby League, as it looks to expand its reaches.
Wheelchair rugby league is a sport for all, not just a sport for people in a wheelchair, with an emphasis on encouraging able-bodied players to participate.
Canberra Region Rugby League (CRRL) media coordinator Finn Williamson said wheelchair rugby league is a worthwhile sport to get involved with because of how inclusive it is.
"Wheelchair rugby league is an all-adaptive and inclusive sport and it's a sport that isn't just for people with a disability," he said.
"Able body and non-able body people can participate. Everyone is welcome to come along, regardless of your physical ability."
Williamson said the sport is hoping to latch onto the coverage it is currently enjoying for the Wheelchair Rugby League World Cup, which Australia is currently participating in.
Williamson said CRRL has fully established competitions in Canberra and Wagga Wagga, but he's hoping to see the sport grow in Bathurst.
As a part of the CRRL visit to Bathurst, a number of closed sessions will be held on Thursday and Friday; the former for schools and the latter for local disability clinics.
The CRRL is continually recruiting players to play regularly in its wheelchair rugby league competitions, with a desire to a establish a Bathurst team.
There are pathways in-place for the opportunity for individuals to progress from local and community participation through to the representative (State of Origin) and international level.
Saturday's event will run at the stadium from 10.30am-12.30pm.
The event is entirely free and participants are not required to bring anything, with wheelchairs and tag provided.
For more information, email amcqueen@raiders.com.au.
