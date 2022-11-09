Western Advocate
Home/Sport/Local Sport

Bathurst Indoor Sports Stadium to host come and try clinics for wheelchair rugby league

Bradley Jurd
By Bradley Jurd
Updated November 9 2022 - 3:42pm, first published 11:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Come and try wheelchair rugby league this Saturday

IF YOU'VE ever wanted to try wheelchair rugby league, well there's a perfect opportunity this Saturday.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Bradley Jurd

Bradley Jurd

Journalist at Western Advocate, Bathurst

Local News

Get the latest Bathurst news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.