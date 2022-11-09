Western Advocate
Bathurst's gas re-lighting will be complete Wednesday

By Newsroom
Updated November 9 2022 - 2:42pm, first published 12:30pm
Workers re-gassing houses in Bathurst this week.

Gas re-lighting will be complete in Bathurst today.

Local News

