Bathurst's gas re-lighting will be complete Wednesday

Gas re-lighting will be complete in Bathurst today.
In a statement released on Wednesday morning, Member for Calare, Andrew Gee, confirmed Bathurst's gas supply would be fully reinstated and thanked everyone involved in re-lighting the city and said work for other affected areas remained on track.
"The 42 tonne tank has arrived in Wallerawang and is being lifted into place today," he said.
"We're on track for gas to be re-introduced to the system for Wallerawang, Lithgow and Oberon on Friday with progressive re-lighting after the system has re-charged.
"Vulnerable residents and facilities will have priority. Lists being made now," he added.
Mr Gee said the gas truck at Lithgow Hospital and Three Tree Lodge will also be connected Wednesday.
"Again, great work for getting it done a day early."
He said work on the temporary pipeline under the Macquarie River continues, and everything is on track for gas to be re-introduced on Wednesday.
"This will get gas to larger businesses. It's is a huge job. Thanks to all involved.
"My estimate is that by Friday week we should be back to normal," he said.
He reminded anyone needing assistance to call 13 77 88.
