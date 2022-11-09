IF IT'S not broke, don't fix it.
That'll be the motto the Oberon Tigers will be using in 2023, after retaining the same coaching staff from this year.
Abel Lefaoseu, who coached Oberon in its maiden Woodbridge Cup campaign which resulted in a grand final defeat to Manildra, is back coaching first grade, while Shannon Foley will remain as the coach of league tag.
Oberon secretary Neil O'Grady said it's exciting to have the same coaches back on board for 2023.
"After the grand final last season, Abel and all the boys made a pack that they would stick together and all go around again. It looks really promising," he said.
"It wasn't just a mad Monday thing. They're very committed and still talking about it.
"They felt they left their worst performance to the grand final and they don't want to be defined by that, after winning 11 games in a row to get there.
"With Shan, we actually had our presentation last Saturday. I gave Shan a cap with a Tigers coach 2023. She looked at me and said, 'Well I'm not going anywhere, am I?' I've got a certain way of negotiating these things.
"They're both very keen and hoping to look a little bit strong perhaps. They'll have much of the same squad at this stage. I'm confident they'll continue on
Lefaoseu's stint as men's coach was his first year in the job, taking over from Dallas Booth, who had the gig in 2021.
Foley had been coach when the Tigers won the Mid West Cup league tag decider in 2021 and she's also the coach of the Panorama Platypi under 18s side.
O'Grady said it's great to have a coach like Foley, who is an Oberon local.
"Shannon is a local girl. It's quite a big Oberon family too and Shan is very involved with the golf club, president of the squash club," he said.
"Just with the involvement she has at the club and in town, she's great."
And while Lefaoseu isn't a born and bred Oberon local, O'Grady said he and his family are very much at home in the town.
"We got Abel down to Oberon about six years ago and his family is really, really settled," he said.
"He's almost got that aura of being a local. That's another benefit."
At the Tigers presentation night on Saturday, November 5, the club announced a number of major awards.
Lefaoseu was named the first grade best and fairest, while Menzi White was the winner of the league tag best and fairest, as well as the club's overall best and fairest.
Caylib Martson won the clubs top point scorer, even though he's not a goal kicker, with his proficiency in the try-scoring department helping him claim the award.
The Oberon annual general meeting will be held later this month, with O'Grady confirming he will stand for secretary once again, while Ian Christie-Johnston is likely to be retained as president too.
