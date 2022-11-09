AN Energy Supply Emergency has been declared for Bathurst, Lithgow, Wallerawang and Oberon under the Energy and Utilities Administration Act
Member for Bathurst Paul Toole confirmed the news on Wednesday afternoon saying it is "a step in the right direction".
"I would like to thank the Premier for hearing my calls and signing the emergency declaration," Mr Toole said.
"This will allow the Minister for Energy, if needed, to issue directions under section 25 of the act that are considered reasonably necessary to respond to the situation."
ALSO MAKING NEWS:
About 20,000 homes and businesses in Oberon, Lithgow, Wallerawang and Bathurst have had a disruption to their gas supply as the result of damage to the Young-Lithgow Pipeline, which occurred last week.
Mr Toole said the majority of customers in Bathurst have now been reconnected.
"APA and Jemena have advised all homes and businesses in Bathurst are on track to be reconnected by the end of the day," he said.
"Unfortunately, due to the location of the damage it isn't such a quick fix for the people of Oberon, Lithgow and Wallerawang."
"Temporary measures are being put in place as we speak to restore gas to vulnerable customers and welfare support services, these decisions are being made by APA and Jemena in consultation with Lithgow and Oberon councils."
Full and permanent repair of the damaged pipeline is expected to take several weeks, and interim arrangements to support the impacted communities are being put in place.
If you or your household are vulnerable and need immediate welfare assistance with food or material aid - for example blankets, heaters, or warm clothing - while awaiting the restoration of your gas service, call Service NSW on 13 77 88, Monday to Friday 7am to 7pm.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can access our trusted content:
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.